Serious Injuries Reported in Crash on I-84 in Southbury

Serious injuries are being reported after a car accident on Interstate 84 in Southbury, police said.

Connecticut State Police said troopers responded to the car crash on the westbound side of the highway near exit 16.

The left and right lanes of traffic are closed. Traffic is currently passing on the shoulder, according to state police.

The Department of Transportation and accident reconstruction officials are responding to the scene.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.