Over 60 People Displaced After Apartment Fire in Hartford

Hartford firefighters said several families are displaced after a large apartment fire on Webster Street Friday afternoon.

The fire department said they responded to a blaze at an occupied 44-unit apartment complex in the city's Barry Square neighborhood. Responding crews said they encountered a concealed fire in the walls on the second, third and fourth floors.

A second alarm was requested because of the size and occupancy of the building. Firefighters said they opened up the walls and the roof for some ventilation.

The blaze was extinguished and the fire is now under control.

The building was deemed uninhabitable and the residents are currently displaced. It's unknown for how long, according to officials.

The Special Services Unit, American Red Cross and the Hartford Health and Human Services Department are helping to relocate residents. A total of 61 people, including 52 adults and nine children, were displaced.

No one was hurt and the fire marshal is investigating. A few nearby fire departments assisted.