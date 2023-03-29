Several People Arrested After Guns, Narcotics Found During Operation in Hartford

Over a dozen guns were seized during a firearm and narcotics operation in Hartford on Wednesday.

The police department said they arrested five people for their involvement in apparent drug dealing at the Sana Apartment complex on Main Street.

The Hartford Police Vice and Narcotics Division started their investigation earlier this year with the help of the Drug Enforcement Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators obtained 11 search and seizure warrants at multiple locations. They were all served simultaneously.

Police say a total of 16 firearms were seized, including five ghost guns, three handguns equipped with switches, a ghost rifle, caliber rifle, and more. Officers also seized over 6,350 bags of fentanyl along with crack cocaine.

The five individuals all face possession charges.