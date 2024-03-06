structure fire

Several people displaced after a pile of clothes caught fire in Hartford

By Lia Holmes

Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in Hartford's Asylum Hill neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

When they got there, firefighters reportedly found a fire coming from a pile of clothes on the third floor. They quickly put out the fire and got it under control.

The building was occupied at the time of the incident, and Hartford's Special Services Unit is working with the American Red Cross to relocate three families displaced by the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

