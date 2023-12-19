Windsor

Several people injured, 2 seriously, after head-on crash in Windsor

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Six people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash on Route 218 in Windsor on Tuesday night, police said.

Authorities said they were called to the intersection of Route 218 and Columbia Road for a four-car crash.

Two people were seriously hurt and needed to be extricated. Five others sustained injuries, one of which refused treatment. A total of six people are being treated at the hospital.

The police department said they are actively investigating. No additional information was immediately available.

