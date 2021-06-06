Several School Districts Announce Early Dismissals for Monday Ahead of Continuing High Heat

Several school districts have announced early dismissals for Monday afternoon with high temperatures expected to continue through Tuesday.

Some of the school districts announcing those changes to the schedule are:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Ashford Public Schools

Botelle Elementary School in Norfolk

Ellington Public Schools

Hebron Public Schools

New Hartford Public Schools

Simsbury Public Schools

Southington Public Schools (3 hour early dismissals for elementary only)

Windsor Locks Public Schools

For a full updated list of school early dismissals, click here.

Get your full First Alert Weather forecast anytime here.

With the potential for record breaking heat today, many people are heading to state parks, but right now, the state doesn't have enough lifeguards to staff all the state parks so they have a warning for anyone who plans on swimming