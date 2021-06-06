Several School Districts Announce Early Dismissals for Monday Ahead of Continuing High Heat

Several school districts have announced early dismissals for Monday afternoon with high temperatures expected to continue through Tuesday.
Some of the school districts announcing those changes to the schedule are:
- Ashford Public Schools
- Botelle Elementary School in Norfolk
- Ellington Public Schools
- Hebron Public Schools
- New Hartford Public Schools
- Simsbury Public Schools
- Southington Public Schools (3 hour early dismissals for elementary only)
- Windsor Locks Public Schools
