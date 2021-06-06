early dismissals

Several School Districts Announce Early Dismissals for Monday Ahead of Continuing High Heat

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several school districts have announced early dismissals for Monday afternoon with high temperatures expected to continue through Tuesday.

Some of the school districts announcing those changes to the schedule are:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
  • Ashford Public Schools
  • Botelle Elementary School in Norfolk
  • Ellington Public Schools
  • Hebron Public Schools
  • New Hartford Public Schools
  • Simsbury Public Schools
  • Southington Public Schools (3 hour early dismissals for elementary only)
  • Windsor Locks Public Schools

For a full updated list of school early dismissals, click here.

Local

interstate 84 3 hours ago

Crashes Caused Delays on I-84 West in Manchester, East Hartford

Manchester 3 hours ago

Man Turns Himself Into Police Following Deadly Stabbing in Manchester

Get your full First Alert Weather forecast anytime here.

With the potential for record breaking heat today, many people are heading to state parks, but right now, the state doesn't have enough lifeguards to staff all the state parks so they have a warning for anyone who plans on swimming

This article tagged under:

early dismissals
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us