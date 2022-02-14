Bristol

Shots Fired in Bristol Early Monday Morning

bristol police crusier
NBCConnecticut.com

Bristol police responded to the area of Willis Street and Northmont Road Extension around midnight after a report of shots being fired.

According to police, witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and saw two vehicles driving northbound away from the scene.

Responding officers located and collected handgun shell casings in the area.

No injuries or property damage were reported or found.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3011.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

BristolBristol police
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us