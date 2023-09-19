Massachusetts State Police

Chicken truck goes through median on Mass. Pike in Charlton, leading to major delays

Serious injuries have been reported by transportation officials

By Matt Fortin

There were significant traffic delays on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Tuesday morning due to a crash in Charlton, state troopers said shortly before 10 a.m.

The crash involved multiple vehicles — including a tractor trailer that went through the median, troopers said.

A medical helicopter was on its way.

There were serious delays being reported on both sides of the interstate.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts State PoliceCharlton
