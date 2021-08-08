silver alert

SILVER ALERT: 84-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From Redding

Redding Police Department

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old man who is missing from Redding.

Troopers said Murray Merl has been missing since Sunday and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and black shoes.

He has white hair and hazel eyes and is 5-foot 7-inches tall. State police did not provide a photo of Merl.

Merl may be operating a 2009 Audi A4 with a Connecticut license plate of 532NBC, according to state police.

Anyone with information should contact Redding Police at (203) 938-3400.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

This article tagged under:

silver alertConnecticut State Policemissing personRedding
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us