SILVER ALERT: 84-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From Redding

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old man who is missing from Redding.
Troopers said Murray Merl has been missing since Sunday and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and black shoes.
He has white hair and hazel eyes and is 5-foot 7-inches tall. State police did not provide a photo of Merl.
Merl may be operating a 2009 Audi A4 with a Connecticut license plate of 532NBC, according to state police.
Anyone with information should contact Redding Police at (203) 938-3400.