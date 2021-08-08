SILVER ALERT: 84-Year-Old Man Reported Missing From Redding

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 84-year-old man who is missing from Redding.

Troopers said Murray Merl has been missing since Sunday and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue pants and black shoes.

He has white hair and hazel eyes and is 5-foot 7-inches tall. State police did not provide a photo of Merl.

Merl may be operating a 2009 Audi A4 with a Connecticut license plate of 532NBC, according to state police.

Anyone with information should contact Redding Police at (203) 938-3400.