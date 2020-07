Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 87-year-old man who is missing from Wallingford on Tuesday.

State police said Jack Sundberg has been missing since Monday and he was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a blue sweatshirt with Pompano Beach on it.

Sundberg is 5-foot 8-inches tall, 205 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Wallingford Police at (203) 294-2864.