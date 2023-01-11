Simsbury

Simsbury Police Find Body of Missing Man

simsbury police generic
NBC Connecticut

Simsbury police found the body of a man Tuesday morning, who was the subject of a missing persons report, according to investigators.

Officers began a search in a wooded area along with members of the Connecticut State Police Emergency Services K9 unit in a secluded wooded area on the north side of the Farmington River, near Tariffville Road.

The searches located the body of a man and later identified him as 57-year-old Bernard Soldate.

His body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine a cause of death.

Police said they do not believe his death was criminal in nature.

This article tagged under:

Simsbury
