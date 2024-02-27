Social media post about active shooter in Wilton was false alarm: police

Police are investigating after a school-aged person entered Wilton High School, resulting in a concerning social media post about a shooter that turned out to be a false alarm.

Authorities said a person, who is enrolled at the high school, got inside, but it wasn't through an unlocked door.

School administrators enacted their security protocols, and the person ultimately left the school a short time later.

Police said they located the alleged intruder off campus, and they were placed in the custody of a parent.

No threats were made and everyone in the school is safe, according to police. The social media post has since been taken down.