South Main Street closed in Middletown due to crash

Firefighters said South Main Street is closed in Middletown as crews respond to a serious crash.

The fire department said they were called to the accident, which happened in the area of Round Hill Road at about 7:45 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. Detours and delays are anticipated.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The crash is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.