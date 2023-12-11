Middletown

South Main Street closed in Middletown due to crash

NBC Connecticut

Firefighters said South Main Street is closed in Middletown as crews respond to a serious crash.

The fire department said they were called to the accident, which happened in the area of Round Hill Road at about 7:45 p.m.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. Detours and delays are anticipated.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The crash is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Middletowntraffic
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us