Southington police increasing presence after learning of plans for street takeover

Southington police said they will increase their presence on Spring Street Friday after learning of plans for a “street takeover.”

Police said they received information about a car event that is neither sponsored nor condoned by area businesses that was advertised to happen on Spring Street today. They said it is not a sanctioned event permitted by the town.

Police prohibit organizing, participating in, or gathering with the intent to disrupt businesses and said local and state police will have an increased presence and they will take enforcement action if necessary.

They said any participation in this type of event is strongly discouraged.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.