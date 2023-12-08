State leaders to call on Congress to take action on gun violence prevention legislation

State leaders will gather in Hartford Friday afternoon to call on Congress to take action on gun violence prevention legislation.

Sen. Chris Murphy, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and Rep. John Larson will be joined by Gov. Ned Lamont for a news conference at the Legislative Office Building.

Also taking part in the event will be Nicole Hockley, who lost her son, Dylan, in the Sandy Hook massacre, Henrietta Beckman, of Mothers United Against Violence, Mike Song, whose son was killed accidentally with an unsecured gun, and Jeremy Stein of Connecticut Against Gun Violence.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.