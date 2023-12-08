Sandy Hook

State leaders to call on Congress to take action on gun violence prevention legislation

connecticut state capitol
NBC Connecticut

State leaders will gather in Hartford Friday afternoon to call on Congress to take action on gun violence prevention legislation.

Sen. Chris Murphy, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, and Rep. John Larson will be joined by Gov. Ned Lamont for a news conference at the Legislative Office Building.

Also taking part in the event will be Nicole Hockley, who lost her son, Dylan, in the Sandy Hook massacre, Henrietta Beckman, of Mothers United Against Violence, Mike Song, whose son was killed accidentally with an unsecured gun, and Jeremy Stein of Connecticut Against Gun Violence.

The news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Sandy Hook
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us