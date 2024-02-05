State officials deny proposal to close labor, delivery services at Sharon Hospital

The Office of Health Strategy has denied a request to close labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital, according to a decision announced Monday.

State officials said Nuvance Health, which runs Sharon Hospital, cannot close because the hospital system does not meet the criteria to determine burden of proof.

To stop services, the hospital system had to meet certain criteria, which it did not. In their decision, officials said Nuvance Health failed to satisfy four of the six applicable criteria set forth.

Officials said the hospital, located on Hospital Hill Road, initially proposed the closure as a part of a hospital-wide strategic plan designed to expand access to services they thought were needed in the community. This includes primary care and behavioral healthcare.

In their decision, officials noted that the hospital did not consider terminating any other services as a part of their plan.

Over a year ago, Attorney General William Tong urged regulators to consider how the closure would impact the community. At the time, his office had received over 300 petitions from concerned community members that opposed the closure.

NBC Connecticut reached out to the hospital, which deferred to the Office of Health Strategy.