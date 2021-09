Connecticut state police are investigating a car fire involving serious injuries in Tolland.

Troop C Tolland responded to the area of 62 Merrow Rd., also known as Route 195, at approximately 7:40 p.m. for the report of a vehicle fire.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Troopers at the scene said it appears there are serious injuries.

It is unknown what caused the fire at this time. No additional information was immediately available.