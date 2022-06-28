State Police Look for Witnesses to Deadly Crash in Killingly

Connecticut State Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a deadly crash that happened in Interstate 395 in Killingly.
The crash happened Tuesday morning on I-395 North in the area of exit 38.
Police said the driver drifted off the highway and overturned in the median. The driver was killed as a result of the accident, officials said.
Authorities have not yet released the driver's identity.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Siart at 860-779-4900 ext. 2047.
