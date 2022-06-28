Killingly

State Police Look for Witnesses to Deadly Crash in Killingly

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

Connecticut State Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed a deadly crash that happened in Interstate 395 in Killingly.

The crash happened Tuesday morning on I-395 North in the area of exit 38.

Police said the driver drifted off the highway and overturned in the median. The driver was killed as a result of the accident, officials said.

Authorities have not yet released the driver's identity.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Matthew Siart at 860-779-4900 ext. 2047.

Get updates on what's happening in Connecticut to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

KillinglyConnecticut State Policedeadly crashI-395
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us