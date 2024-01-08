State police look to ID suspects who vandalized school equipment, student artwork in Deep River

State police are looking to identify two people accused of vandalizing a school in Deep River just before Christmas.

Troopers responded to the John Winthrop School on Dec. 23 after being contacted by school staff. Security footage showed the two people were in the school between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. the night before, on Dec. 22, according to state police.

Investigators found vandalism done to students' artwork, school electronic equipment, and other school equipment.

The suspects were wearing masks, winter jackets, hats, and gloves, state police said.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Trooper Rochette at (860) 399-2100.