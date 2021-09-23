State Police Mourn Death of Retired Major Reuben Bradford

Connecticut State Police are mourning the death of retired Major and former Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection commissioner, Reuben Bradford.

Officials said Bradford died on Sept. 22. He entered the State Police Training Academy in 1974 and retired in 1996.

During his career, Bradford held multiple assignments including Troop F in Westbrook and as an instructor at the training academy. After he was promoted to Sergeant in 1980, Bradford was assigned to Troop I in Bethany, the Training Academy and Narcotics.

He held ranks of Master Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain before being promoted to Major in 1992. When he retired, Bradford was the Executive Officer of the Division of Fire, Explosion, and Building Services.

Then-Governor Dannel Malloy nominated Bradford to be DESPP commissioner in 2010. He served in that role from April 5, 2011 until February 1, 2014. Bradford became the first African-American to serve as commissioner of the DESPP.