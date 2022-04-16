State Police Trooper Injured After Getting Struck by Wrong-Way Driver in Cromwell

A Connecticut State Police trooper is injured after his or her police car was struck by a wrong-way driver in Cromwell early Saturday morning.

Troopers said they received reports of a wrong-way vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Route 9 near exit 19 in Cromwell around 4 a.m.

According to investigators, the wrong-way vehicle struck the front driver's side of a state police car and the trooper inside the car was transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle was given standardized field sobriety tests during the investigation, which they said were not performed to standard.

The driver was taken into custody and is being charged with operating under the influence, state police added.