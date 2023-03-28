State Sends Warning Involving Business Filings

There is a warning from the state to small business owners when it comes to their annual filings.

The Secretary of the State and the Attorney General say multiple businesses are reporting they’ve received a concerning email.

It urges them to renew their annual business registration through a thirty-party service website and requires a credit card payment.

“We've been encouraging businesses, if you see something, say something. Unfortunately, there are many companies that send out these mailings, that profess great urgency and make it seem like that is the only way to file required state paperwork,” said Stephanie Thomas (D – Secretary of the State).

We’re told the best way to protect yourself and your business is to complete any required filings on the state’s official website.