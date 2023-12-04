Stone Academy students granted $5 million prejudgment remedy

A judge is making sure money is set aside for former Stone Academy students as the legal battle against the shuttered school's owner continues.

On Monday, a judge decided that at least $5 million should be allotted for the students who took Joseph Bierbaum to court.

The lawsuit claims that the school, which abruptly closed earlier this year, misled its students to believe it was offering a reputable and viable nursing program.

The attorney for the students said while he hopes to get more money for his clients, this is an important step.

"There's no amount of money that really touches the kind of hardship that's been created. But insofar as some money is can be available as compensation. We'd like to do the best that we can for them," Attorney David Slossberg said.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to an attorney for Bierbaum. He told us his client is not commenting on the decision.