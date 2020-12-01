Stop & Shop Hiring 5,000 Workers Across Region

Stop & Shop will be hiring to fill more than 5,000 positions in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.

The company released a statement on Tuesday, saying that the jobs will be permanent and include positions in bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, produce, front end night crew and online pickup. Stop & Shop is also hiring home delivery drivers and shoppers, as well as selectors at its distribution centers.

“As we continue to expand our e-commerce capacity, and work to deliver a great in-store experience, we’re looking for more team members who want to join our business,” Maria Silvestri, senior vice president of human resources for Stop & Shop, said in a statement. “We’re happy to be able to offer professional opportunities with stability for the many whose jobs may have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Stop & Shop said these 5,000 positions are new and in addition to the 5,000 the company sought to fill at the start of the pandemic in March.

Anyone who is interested can learn more and apply online.