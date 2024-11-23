Stratford

Stratford Board of Ed superintendent resigns after last year's arrest

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

The Stratford Public Schools superintendent that was put on leave after being arrested last year has now resigned.

In December 2023, the Board of Education voted to place the district's superintendent, Uyi Osunde, on leave as he faces breach of peace charges for an incident that happened in New Haven on Nov. 25, 2023.

School officials told NBC Connecticut that Osunde has since resigned.

The Board of Education ultimately decided to place Osunde on leave with a 4-3 vote. He was present at the meeting when the board made their decision.

Heather Borges, the former director of pupil services, will continue to serve as acting superintendent.

The board previously said their decision to appoint Borges interim superintendent was based on her years of dedication and service to the district.

