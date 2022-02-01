New Britain

Student Brought Bullets to New Britain High: School Officials

A student has been suspended after bringing ammunition to New Britain High School Tuesday.

School administrators heard a loud noise in the hallways during class time. When they investigated the loud noise along with police, they found a student who had several small-caliber bullets that, when dropped, made the loud noise.

The student was taken to a secure area by the school resource officer, school officials said.

The student was suspended and recommended for expulsion, according to school officials.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us