Suspect Charged With Murder, Assault in Thompson

A 61-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in the chest in Thompson, a 55-year-old woman suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound and police have arrested a 28-year-old man who has been charged with murder and assault in the second degree.

Police said they responded to a Fabyan Road home just after 3 a.m. Wednesday after the 55-year-old woman called 911 and said a 61-year-old man was stabbed in the chest by a family member.

State police said they found 28-year-old Kyle Carpenter, of North Grosvenordale, leaving the home and detained him. 

Local

Clinton 2 hours ago

Donations Pour In for Clinton Police Department Toy Drive

new haven 5 hours ago

Man With ‘Sovereign Citizen’ License Plate Arrested in New Haven

The woman received medical treatment for her injuries and the 61-year-old man was pronounced dead, according to state police.

Kyle Carpenter was charged with murder and assault in the second-degree. Bond was set at $1 million.

Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us