Suspect Charged With Murder, Assault in Thompson

A 61-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in the chest in Thompson, a 55-year-old woman suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound and police have arrested a 28-year-old man who has been charged with murder and assault in the second degree.

Police said they responded to a Fabyan Road home just after 3 a.m. Wednesday after the 55-year-old woman called 911 and said a 61-year-old man was stabbed in the chest by a family member.

State police said they found 28-year-old Kyle Carpenter, of North Grosvenordale, leaving the home and detained him.

The woman received medical treatment for her injuries and the 61-year-old man was pronounced dead, according to state police.

Kyle Carpenter was charged with murder and assault in the second-degree. Bond was set at $1 million.