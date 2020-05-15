Suspect in Double Fatal Crash in Shelton Taken Into Custody in North Carolina

A suspect in a crash in Shelton that killed two people and critically injured another was taken into custody in North Carolina.

Police said they have arrested 30-year-old Rakiem Reid, of Derby, in connection to the crash on Feb. 9 that killed 20-year old Lily Pirulli and 31-year-old Adrain Miles. They said the crash also left 26-year-old Meghan Nealy in critical condition.

Police said Reid had claimed that Nealy was driving the vehicle when the crash happened and police launched an intensive investigation, obtaining search warrants, video surveillance, interviews, statements and forensic evidence, which led to an arrest warrant for Reid, who was suspected of being the driver at the time of the crash.

Police said they attempted to serve the arrest warrant but couldn’t fine Reid.

They said he was made aware that there was a warrant for his arrest and learned on April 21 that the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina had Reid in custody.

On Thursday, Shelton Detectives took custody of Reid and transported him back to Connecticut.

He was charged with two counts of manslaughter with a motor vehicle in the second degree, assault with a motor vehicle in second degree, operation under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and interfering with an officer. Reid was held on a $500,000 bond and will be arraigned in Bridgeport Superior Court today.