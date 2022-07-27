Suspected Grenade Found in Checked Bag at Bradley Airport

A Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson said officers found a suspected grenade in someone's checked baggage at Bradley Airport on Tuesday.

The grenade was found in a passenger's bag during the screening process at about 1:30 p.m. Bradley officials said no airport operations were affected.

Connecticut State Police and Transportation Security Specialists-Explosives responded.

The spokesperson said officials confirmed the grenade was inert. Authorities took possession of it and the passenger was eventually allowed to continue on.

