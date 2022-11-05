Tanker Carrying Gasoline Rolls Over, Forcing Evacuations in Norfolk

Several homes have been evacuated after a tanker carrying thousands of gallons of gasoline overturned in Norfolk early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Jon Barbagallo, Public Information Officer for the Town of Norfolk, said that the tanker carrying approximately 8,200 gallons of gasoline went off the road in the area of Greenwoods Road and Maple Avenue around 6 a.m.

The truck then brushed a telephone pole and overturned.

The driver was able to get himself out and was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The truck's entire 8,200 gallons of gasoline have spilled entering yards and storm drains that lead to streams, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Following the incident, 10 to 15 houses were evacuated. Residents in six houses in the immediate area surrounding the tanker were evacuated immediately, according to Barbagallo.

Residents in five to eight more homes on Maple Ave. were evacuated due to the route the gasoline is taking in the storm drain system.

Power to the immediate area was shut off as a precaution, according to DEEP.

Emergency officials are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Detours are in place. Officials expect the road to remain closed well into the evening.