Tanker rollover impacting traffic in East Hartford

A tanker truck rolled over in East Hartford and police are warning of lane closures and the traffic impact.

Police said a tanker truck crashed in the area of Pitkin and Main streets on Wednesday morning and only southbound traffic will be allowed on Main Street.

They said access to Pitkin Street from Main Street will be temporarily closed.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.