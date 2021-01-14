Teen Arrested After Armed Carjacking in Hamden

A teenager was arrested following an armed carjacking in Hamden on Tuesday.

Police said the incident happened at a home on Helen Street.

A man told police he was warming up his car when a car pulled alongside him. Two men exited the car and one of the men approached the driver's side door and pointed a firearm at the victim, according to police.

The teen stole the man's car, wallet and cell phone, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

Officials investigating the incident gathered information that led to the arrest of a 16-year-old. Police said evidence of the crime was located at the teen's residence.

The teen faces charges including first degree robbery and first degree larceny. He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court in New Haven on Jan. 25. He was released to his guardian, police said.