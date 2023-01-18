Trumbull

Teen Arrested for Carrying Hatchet, Intimidating Shoppers at Trumbull Mall: Police

By Angela Fortuna

Police lights
Getty Images

A 15-year-old was arrested after allegedly carrying a hatchet around the Trumbull Westfield Mall and intimidating shoppers Monday night.

Police said they arrested the Bridgeport teen and he faces charges in connection to the incident.

There was already an increased security detail presence at the mall due to a recent uptick in disturbances, police said.

Security officers were at the mall when the incident happened. At about 7 p.m., officers were advised that a teen was threatening others while carrying a hatchet.

Several teens were seen running out of the mall into the parking lot near the food court. The group told officers where the hatchet-wielding teen was, and he was ultimately taken into custody at a bus stop in the area.

Authorities said the teen was carrying the hatchet in his waistband.

No injuries were reported during the incident. The teen faces charges including breach of peace and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was released into the custody of his parents and has a Jan. 30 court date.

This article tagged under:

Trumbull
