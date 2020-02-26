Teen Charged After Foot Pursuit in Bridgeport

A teen has been arrested on several charges after he led police on a foot pursuit Tuesday afternoon in Bridgeport.

According to officials, during a routine community policing detail, officers arrested 18-year-old Burkino Bomano Mcintyre at the Greene Homes apartment complex around 4 p.m.

After being detained officers recovered a semi-automatic gun and crack cocaine.

Mcintyre was charged with illegal possession of narcotics, carrying a pistol without a permit, second-degree criminal trespassing and interfering with officers.

His bond was set at $20,000.