Teen Dead After Shooting in Waterbury

A teen is dead after a shooting in Waterbury early Thursday morning and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police said officers responded to Willow Street at 12:04 a.m. to investigate reports of gunshots and they found an 18-year-old Waterbury man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:15 a.m., police said.  

Officers determined that the shooting happened outside of 173 Willow St.

The Waterbury Police Department’s Major Crime Detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

