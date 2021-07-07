Teen Injured in Shooting in Hartford

A teenager has been injured in a shooting in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon and the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Police responded to the area of 3003 Main St. shortly before 1:30 p.m. after reports came in that a person had been shot and they found the victim, a young woman in her late teens.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The injuries are not life-threatening, police said. She was transported to an area hospital.

Police do not yet know what led up to the shooting. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).