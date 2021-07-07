Hartford

Teen Injured in Shooting in Hartford

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A teenager has been injured in a shooting in Hartford on Wednesday afternoon and the Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Police responded to the area of 3003 Main St. shortly before 1:30 p.m. after reports came in that a person had been shot and they found the victim, a young woman in her late teens.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The injuries are not life-threatening, police said. She was transported to an area hospital.

Local

Canton 1 min ago

Police Urge People to Avoid Part of Bike Trail in Canton Due to Bears

Old Saybrok 2 hours ago

Crash Affecting Route 9 South in Old Saybrook

Police do not yet know what led up to the shooting. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us