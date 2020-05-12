Teens Charged With Killing 2 Women in Windsor

Windsor police have arrested two 17-year-olds in the deaths of two women found in a home on Clover Street on Monday.

Officers responded to 70 Clover Street around 5:45 a.m. on Monday and found 78-year-old Sandra Marci and 55-year-old Marianne Dzurenka dead inside the home. A third person who lives in the home was found inside suffering from critical injuries, police said. That person was rushed to Hartford Hospital.

Windsor police and the State Police Major Crimes Division worked to gather evidence that led to the arrest of two 17-year-old males. Both suspects are Windsor residents, police said.

Police did not name the suspects because of their ages.

Both teens are charged with murder, first-degree assault, and criminal liability for acts of another. One of the teens is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Police said this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the community.