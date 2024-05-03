Temperatures to get into 60s to low-70s

We will have a mix of sun and clouds on Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures will be near normal, in the upper-60s to low-70s inland and the upper-50s to lower-60s at the shore.

Sunday will be cloudy and cooler with periods of rain developing. The high temperatures will only get to 48 to 55.

Monday looks partly sunny with an isolated shower, especially early, with high temperatures in the 70s.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.