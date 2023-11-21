Thousands of students participate in live drug education virtual assembly

More than 8,000 middle and high school students across Connecticut took part in a virtual assembly Tuesday aiming to educate them about the dangers of drug misuse while also highlighting the alarming prevalence of fentanyl in the community.

The Connecticut Drug Free Is Up To Me Virtual Youth Assembly was presented by nonprofit demandZERO in connection with NBC Connecticut, The Governor's Prevention Partnership, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas.

NBC Connecticut CT Live! host Taylor Kinzler and Dee-1, an award-winning rapper, educator, activist, and business owner, hosted the assembly.

Lisa Deane founded demandZERO after she lost her son, Joe, in 2018 to an overdose of pure fentanyl.

“My family, our donors, and all of our volunteers cannot bear the thought of anyone losing a child. It is tortuous," said Deane. “We have to start the education early."

Experts joined the assembly and talked about the dangers of fentanyl and how it has infiltrated the drug supply. They worked to make the assembly interactive and engaging by giving the students the opportunity to send in questions live.

Students in classrooms across Connecticut took part in a virtual assembly hosted in partnership by NBC Connecticut and DemandZero, about the dangers of drug use.

Students at Windsor Locks High School were among the thousands who participated.

“I think it shows another perspective to drugs and fentanyl," said student Samar Vir.

"I think it's really eye opening for other students and other families around like just talking about drugs and how it affects other people," said another student, Lexi Savelli.

Deane said she hopes students will continue the conversation at home with their families.

“I know it is tough. It is a tough conversation to have, but we feel we have started that conversation today and given them some points to talk about and some stories," said Deane.