Three Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut won $50,000 Saturday night.

The winning numbers were 2-18-23-27-47 and Powerball was 15.

The three winning tickets matched four numbers and Powerball. It was not immediately clear where the tickets were sold.

The next highest Powerball prize in the state was $400.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday night is up to $613 million. It has a cash value of $329 million.

The drawing is at 10:59 p.m.