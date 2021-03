Tuesday is a day to celebrate the puppies in our lives. It is National Puppy Day and we want to see photos of your puppy.

Click here or email shareit@nbcconnecticut.com to share a photo of your puppy and the story behind how you met.

If your dog is all grown up now, send us a photo from when your dog was a little pup.

Visit our Clear the Shelters page to find a four-legged friend at a Connecticut animal shelter near you.