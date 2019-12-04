Top Uber Destinations in Hartford and New Haven

Uber brought people to stores, hotels, bars, malls, universities and concert venues, among other places, over the last year and now we are learning the post popular spots for customers of the ride-share service to go.

Uber has released the top drop-off destinations for 2019 in Hartford, where Walmart tops the list, and in New Haven, where more Uber riders were heading to Quinnipiac University.

Check out the list below and comment on where ride-share services have taken you.

Popular Uber Destinations in Hartford

Walmart -- 15,352 drop offs Hartford Marriott Downtown -- 9,535 Westfarms -- 7,386 University of Hartford -- 6,358 Stop & Shop -- 6,209 Hilton Hartford -- 6,045 Trinity College -- 5,701 Hartford Hospital -- 4,745 Aetna -- 3,972 Bartaco -- 3,699 The Russian Lady -- 3,646 CVS -- 3,250 XL Center -- 3,221 McDonald's -- 3,196 XFINITY Theatre -- 3,169

Popular Uber Destinations in New Haven

Quinnipiac University --11,363 drop offs Yale School of Management - Edward P. Evans Hall -- 10,813 Toad's Place -- 10,076 Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale -- 9,267 BAR -- 6,338 Stop & Shop -- 6,256 Yale-New Haven Hospital -- 5,942 Walmart Supercenter -- 5,837 Gateway Community College -- 5,616 Quinnipiac University - York Hill Campus -- 5,024 Courtyard New Haven at Yale -- 4,906 Yale New Haven Hospital - Saint Raphael's Campus -- 4,835 Walmart (smaller-format, older version of the store) -- 4,677 Phelps Gate -- 4,167 Dunkin' Donuts --4,083

Note: Numbers for each locations are in drop offs.