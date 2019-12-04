Top Uber Destinations in Hartford and New Haven

Uber brought people to stores, hotels, bars, malls, universities and concert venues, among other places, over the last year and now we are learning the post popular spots for customers of the ride-share service to go. 

Uber has released the top drop-off destinations for 2019 in Hartford, where Walmart tops the list, and in New Haven, where more Uber riders were heading to Quinnipiac University. 

Check out the list below and comment on where ride-share services have taken you. 

Popular Uber Destinations in Hartford 

  1. Walmart -- 15,352 drop offs 
  2. Hartford Marriott Downtown -- 9,535 
  3. Westfarms -- 7,386
  4. University of Hartford -- 6,358
  5. Stop & Shop -- 6,209
  6. Hilton Hartford -- 6,045
  7. Trinity College -- 5,701
  8. Hartford Hospital -- 4,745
  9. Aetna -- 3,972
  10. Bartaco -- 3,699
  11. The Russian Lady -- 3,646
  12. CVS -- 3,250
  13. XL Center -- 3,221
  14. McDonald's -- 3,196
  15. XFINITY Theatre -- 3,169

Popular Uber Destinations in New Haven

  1. Quinnipiac University --11,363 drop offs
  2. Yale School of Management - Edward P. Evans Hall -- 10,813
  3. Toad's Place -- 10,076
  4. Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale -- 9,267
  5. BAR -- 6,338
  6. Stop & Shop -- 6,256
  7. Yale-New Haven Hospital -- 5,942
  8. Walmart Supercenter -- 5,837
  9. Gateway Community College -- 5,616
  10. Quinnipiac University - York Hill Campus -- 5,024
  11. Courtyard New Haven at Yale -- 4,906
  12. Yale New Haven Hospital - Saint Raphael's Campus -- 4,835
  13. Walmart (smaller-format, older version of the store) -- 4,677
  14. Phelps Gate -- 4,167
  15. Dunkin' Donuts --4,083

Note: Numbers for each locations are in drop offs. 

