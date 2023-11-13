Torrington veteran receives free new roof

On the heels of Veterans Day, a local U.S. Marine Corps veteran is feeling the love. Gary Sherwood received a new roof on his Torrington home on Monday at no cost.

"I feel blessed," said Sherwood.

Gary and his wife Laura said it felt like they won the lottery. After a year filled with health challenges, a new roof was not in the budget for the couple even though they really needed one. Local company Rhino-Back Roofing stepped in to install a new roof for free.

"It is unbelievable," said Laura. "A dream come true."

The donation is part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project, a nationwide effort to show gratitude and honor veterans. The program started in 2016 and since then, more than 500 military members have received new roofs, according to a press release.

The Owens Corning Foundation donated the roofing materials for the Sherwoods' roof. Connecticut-based roofing contractor Rhino-Back Roofing donated the labor. They also did work on the siding, painted, and removed some trees on the property.

“It is important for them to realize that people do care. There is a group of people that realize there were huge sacrifices made by them for our country," said Mike Trouern-Trend, owner of Rhino-Back Roofing. “I think it is the least we could do.”