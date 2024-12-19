Toy sold at Ocean State Job Lot locations in CT is being recalled

A toy sold at Ocean State Job Lot locations in Connecticut is being recalled because it poses a choking hazard for children.

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is warning the public to avoid a toy that contains small parts.

The Little Tikes Wood Lacing Shapes, which is manufactured by Creative Kids Far East Inc., has been banned by DCP for containing unlabeled small parts unsuitable for children under 3.

Over 3,500 toy sets have been manufactured since 2023, and they were sold exclusively to Ocean State Job Lot.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The toys were distributed to Connecticut, as well as other states. Specifically in Connecticut, a total of 284 toy sets have been embargoed.

DCP officials said the product was mislabeled. Anyone with the toy is advised to stop using it immediately and return it to Ocean State Job Lot for a full refund, or throw it out.

“It is important for parents to inspect the toys they give their children to make sure they don’t pose a choking hazard,” DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said. “In this case, a toy labeled as safe for children 2 years and older contains unlabeled small parts that, if swallowed, could cause harm to your child."

The commissioner continued, "To test small parts at home, use the cardboard from a paper towel or toilet paper roll. If the part fits through the center, it could be swallowed by your child."

Recall Information: