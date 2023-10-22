Wethersfield

Tractor-trailer crash with serious injuries closes I-91 South in Wethersfield

A crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle has closed Interstate 91 South in Wethersfield on Sunday morning and serious injuries are reported.

Troopers responded to I-91 South near exit 25S shortly before 5 a.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

According to state police, serious injuries were reported and two people have been transported to the hospital.

The accident reconstruction team has been requested to the area.

At this time, I-91 South is closed between exit 25S and exit 25N. The exit 26 entrance ramp to I-91 South is also closed.

It's unclear when the highway will reopen. Anyone in the area is asked to use alternate routes.

