Loaded car carrier catches on fire under overpass on I-95 North in Old Saybrook

A fire on a car carrier has closed Interstate 95 North in Old Saybrook on Wednesday morning.

State police said a loaded car carrier caught on fire underneath the I-95 overpass and the fire spread to cars on the carrier itself.

The highway is currently closed between exits 65 and 66, according to CTRoads.

There's no estimate for when the area will reopen.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.

