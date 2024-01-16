north haven

Tractor-trailer is hanging off of I-91 South overpass in North Haven

By Cailyn Blonstein

North Haven Fire Department

A tractor-trailer is hanging off of an overpass in North Haven after a crash on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters are responding to multiple crashes in the area.

One of the crashes is a tractor-trailer that is hanging off the edge of an overpass on Interstate 91 South.

State police said the tractor-trailer hit the bridge just before exit 12.

At this time, the highway is closed at the Pool Road overpass. There is no estimate for when the area will reopen.

The Dept. of Transportation (DOT) and Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) have been requested to the scene. There is a fuel leak from the crash.

No injuries are reported.

