Michelle Troconis' contempt hearing continued until July

Michelle Troconis’ hearing for a contempt of court charge has been continued until July.

She is accused of having a sealed custody report in court during her trial on charges connected to the disappearance and presumed death of Jennifer Farber Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan who has been missing since May 2019.

On March 1, Troconis was found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit tampering with physical evidence, tampering with physical evidence and second-degree hindering prosecution. She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 31.

The criminal contempt of court charge, which is a misdemeanor, was filed after a friend of Jennifer Dulos alerted prosecutors during the trial that a sealed custody report was on Troconis’ laptop and visible to the public. Nobody was supposed to be able to access the report.

Troconis is being held at York Correctional Institution in Niantic, the state’s only institution for female offenders.

Court officials said the hearing for the contempt charge has been continued to July 10.