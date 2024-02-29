2 tractor-trailers submerged in pond after crash on I-84 in Ashford

Two tractor-trailers plunged into the water along I-84 on the Ashford-Union town line after colliding early Thursday morning, according to state police.

The trucks were traveling on I-84 East just before 2 a.m. when the crash happened.

Both trucks went into a pond and are at least partially submerged in the water, state police said.

The State Police Dive Team responded to the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Serious injuries have been reported and at least one person has been taken to the hospital, according to state police.

Interstate 84 East is closed as police reconstruction teams investigate the crash.