Trader Joe’s in Fairfield Temporarily Closed After Employee Contracted COVID-19

A Trader Joe’s market in Fairfield is closed temporarily for cleaning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement on the Trader Joe’s website says a crew member at the Trader Joe’s at 2258 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield was diagnosed for COVID-19 and was last in the store on March 31.

The Fairfield store is one of seven across the country that are closed for cleaning because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the only one in Connecticut that is closed.

The company said it is working to get the stores opened as soon as possible.

“At Trader Joe’s, there is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our Crew Members and customers. We believe in being proactive and transparent in addressing issues, and we value information and clear communication. With this in mind, we have temporarily closed some stores for precautionary cleaning and sanitization related to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. We have made sure all Crew Members at the respective locations have been informed and understand the steps to take to best safeguard the health of their communities. While a store is closed, Trader Joe’s pays all Crew Members for their scheduled shifts,” a statement on the Trader Joe’s website says.