Fairfield

Trader Joe’s in Fairfield Temporarily Closed After Employee Contracted COVID-19

JEFF KOWALSKY

People social distance as they wait to get into the Trader Joe’s store to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in Bloomfield Hills Michigan on March 30, 2020. – Trader Joe’s only lets 20 customers in the store at a time to shop. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP) (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Trader Joe’s market in Fairfield is closed temporarily for cleaning after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement on the Trader Joe’s website says a crew member at the Trader Joe’s at 2258 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield was diagnosed for COVID-19 and was last in the store on March 31

The Fairfield store is one of seven across the country that are closed for cleaning because of the coronavirus pandemic. It is the only one in Connecticut that is closed.

Local

ELECTRIC BOAT 1 hour ago

Two Additional Employees of Electric Boat’s Groton Shipyard Positive for COVID-19

Venon 2 hours ago

Shelter-in Place Order Lifted in Vernon After Police Take Suspect Into Custody

The company said it is working to get the stores opened as soon as possible.

“At Trader Joe’s, there is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our Crew Members and customers. We believe in being proactive and transparent in addressing issues, and we value information and clear communication. With this in mind, we have temporarily closed some stores for precautionary cleaning and sanitization related to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns. We have made sure all Crew Members at the respective locations have been informed and understand the steps to take to best safeguard the health of their communities. While a store is closed, Trader Joe’s pays all Crew Members for their scheduled shifts,” a statement on the Trader Joe’s website says.

This article tagged under:

Fairfieldtrader joe's
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us